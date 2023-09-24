Pete Buttigieg SOTU 9. 24
Video Ad Feedback
'Latest in a pattern of outrageous attacks': Buttigieg on Trump
State of the Union
CNN's Dana Bash asks transportation secretary and US veteran Pete Buttigieg about a profile in The Atlantic, where Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley says former President Donald Trump instructed him not to bring wounded veterans to public events. Hear Buttigieg respond.
02:48 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Pete Buttigieg SOTU 9. 24
Video Ad Feedback
'Latest in a pattern of outrageous attacks': Buttigieg on Trump
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former New York City Mayor and attorney of former US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, speaks to members of the media after being booked, outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23, 2023. Giuliani, former US President Donald Trump, and 17 others were given until August 25, 2023 to surrender at the courthouse after being indicted on 41 counts related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway on Giuliani's 'problem' amid Cassidy Hutchinson's allegations
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This April 2020 photo shows Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responding to a question during a news conference at City Hall in Dallas.
Video Ad Feedback
This major metropolitan mayor is switching sides
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaetz
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with CNN about what it would take to avoid a government shutdown
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on April 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the defense secretary on Monday committed a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Indictment is damning': Dem lawmaker calls for Menendez to resign
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MI AG
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Michigan AG call fake GOP electors she charged 'brainwashed'
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chuck Schumer raju interview 09222023
Video Ad Feedback
Schumer in talks with McConnell as shutdown looms
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Menendez presser vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
Prosecutor shows what agents discovered in Menendez's home
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks from the chamber to his office just after House Republicans failed to advance their own defense bill for second time in a week, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy slams Republicans after embarrassing floor defeat
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haberman still vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Trump has advice for GOP. Haberman explains why it won't help him
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump christie split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Keep it coming Donald': Christie pushes back on Trump's latest social media attacks
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vpx trump haley split
Video Ad Feedback
'Weak in the knees': Former Trump ally Nikki Haley blasts Trump in new speech
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch McCarthy react to Zelensky's visit in 2022 vs. now
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cassidy hutchinson rudy giuliani split
Video Ad Feedback
Report: Former Trump aide claims Giuliani groped her in new book
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swalwell
Video Ad Feedback
'Are you kidding me?!': Lawmaker calls out Jim Jordan at hearing
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Garland Van Drew split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'So outrageous': Garland fires back at GOP lawmaker's question about religious discrimination
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Attorney General Merrick Garland is sworn in before testifying at a hearing of the House Committee on the Judiciary oversight of the US Department of Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 20, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Garland's response to GOP accusations
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN