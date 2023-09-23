Video Ad Feedback
Will relaxing dress code hurt the Senate?
The recent relaxing of Senate dress codes will impact the two sides' ability to come together, says New York Times columnist Rhonda Garelick: "When we can see similarity among a large group of people who represent something larger than themselves, that enhances the idea of unity."
07:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Will relaxing dress code hurt the Senate?
07:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doritos sets new world record with giant chip and a helicopter
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Three things to know if you're going to upgrade to iPhone 15
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
1921 Tulsa massacre survivor: We could smell houses burning
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Princess Diana's sweater became iconic
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this young group of girls played an important role in fight against segregation
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Ashton Kutcher's plea to lawmakers on proposed child abuse legislation (2020)
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV shows US airport staff appear to be stealing from hand luggage
01:22
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Video Ad Feedback
Sold at a loss: The 'Brady Bunch' house is now off the market
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Lauren Boebert escorted out of theater
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Red wine floods Portuguese town after winery tank explodes
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's one unique feature you haven't been able to do with iPhones before
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch nearly 14-foot gator swim toward Girl Scout troop in lake
01:40
Now playing- Source: KPRC
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam shows unusual object fly down highway and smash windshield
02:00
Now playing- Source: KSL
Video Ad Feedback
Photos show bear and her cubs after they raid Krispy Kreme donuts van
01:34
Now playing- Source: KTUU