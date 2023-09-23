Video Ad Feedback
George Conway on Giuliani's 'problem' amid Cassidy Hutchinson's allegations
Conservative lawyer George Conway discusses what he thinks about Rudy Giuliani following Cassidy Hutchinson's allegations against the former Trump attorney. Hutchinson, the former Trump White House aide, claims in her new book that Giuliani groped her backstage at the rally that preceded the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
