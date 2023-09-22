Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump reportedly said about injured veteran after this hug
In a new profile in The Atlantic, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley says former President Donald Trump instructed him to not bring wounded veterans to public events.
