'Indictment is damning': Dem lawmaker calls for Menendez to resign
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) joined CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss charges brought against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Watch Michigan AG call fake GOP electors she charged 'brainwashed'
Schumer in talks with McConnell as shutdown looms
Prosecutor shows what agents discovered in Menendez's home
McCarthy slams Republicans after embarrassing floor defeat
Trump has advice for GOP. Haberman explains why it won't help him
'Keep it coming Donald': Christie pushes back on Trump's latest social media attacks
'Weak in the knees': Former Trump ally Nikki Haley blasts Trump in new speech
Watch McCarthy react to Zelensky's visit in 2022 vs. now
Report: Former Trump aide claims Giuliani groped her in new book
'Are you kidding me?!': Lawmaker calls out Jim Jordan at hearing
'So outrageous': Garland fires back at GOP lawmaker's question about religious discrimination
Watch Garland's response to GOP accusations
Senator jokes she plans to 'wear a bikini' after new Senate dress code
Hear how Sen. Tim Scott would handle workers who strike
Former prosecutor: New testimony could be 'smoking gun' in Trump documents trial
