Chuck Schumer raju interview 09222023
Schumer in talks with McConnell as shutdown looms
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says he may broker a bipartisan budget deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and send it to the House in an effort to prevent a government shutdown.
MI AG
Watch Michigan AG call fake GOP electors she charged 'brainwashed'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks from the chamber to his office just after House Republicans failed to advance their own defense bill for second time in a week, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
McCarthy slams Republicans after embarrassing floor defeat
haberman still vpx
Trump has advice for GOP. Haberman explains why it won't help him
trump christie split vpx
'Keep it coming Donald': Christie pushes back on Trump's latest social media attacks
vpx trump haley split
'Weak in the knees': Former Trump ally Nikki Haley blasts Trump in new speech
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Watch McCarthy react to Zelensky's visit in 2022 vs. now
cassidy hutchinson rudy giuliani split
Report: Former Trump aide claims Giuliani groped her in new book
Swalwell
'Are you kidding me?!': Lawmaker calls out Jim Jordan at hearing
Garland Van Drew split vpx
'So outrageous': Garland fires back at GOP lawmaker's question about religious discrimination
US Attorney General Merrick Garland is sworn in before testifying at a hearing of the House Committee on the Judiciary oversight of the US Department of Justice, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 20, 2023.
Watch Garland's response to GOP accusations
Senate dress code graphic
Senator jokes she plans to 'wear a bikini' after new Senate dress code
TIM SCOTT
Hear how Sen. Tim Scott would handle workers who strike
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Former prosecutor: New testimony could be 'smoking gun' in Trump documents trial
Chris Christie: This was a rare moment Trump told the truth
trump meet the press vpx
Republicans 'speak very inarticulately': Trump criticizes GOP over abortion
trump pray vote stand vpx
See Trump's gaffe while attacking Biden
