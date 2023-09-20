TIM SCOTT
Hear how Sen. Tim Scott would handle workers who strike
During a campaign event, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) referred to President Ronald Reagan's actions in the 1980s as a "great example," praising his decision to fire federal workers who went on strike. Director Michael Moore weighs in.
00:51 - Source: CNN
TIM SCOTT
Hear how Sen. Tim Scott would handle workers who strike
00:51
Chris Christie: This was a rare moment Trump told the truth
01:22
NEWSOM 11
'This is student government': Newsom mocks impeachment inquiry into Biden
01:03
trump meet the press vpx
Republicans 'speak very inarticulately': Trump criticizes GOP over abortion
00:54
trump pray vote stand vpx
See Trump's gaffe while attacking Biden
00:40
Adam Schiff and Donald Trump
Schiff: Trump's comments 'music to the ears' of prosecutors
03:26
Donald Trump Meet The Press SCREENGRAB
Trump speaks out on decision to try and overturn the election
01:24
SOTU Bernie Sanders vpx
Hear what Bernie Sanders thinks about a 4-day work week
01:29
Dale Trump Split vpx
Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claims on 'post-birth' abortions
02:10
haberman 0917 vpx
Haberman: Voters should take this threat from Trump seriously
01:21
Gen. Mark Milley speaks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria during an interview.
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
03:20
Mike Pence Iowa Jake Tapper SOTU 9/17
Romney claims Pence behaved 'ungodly' as VP. Hear Pence's response
01:31
BOEBERT
Boebert apologizes after new video appears to contradict her account about what happened at theater
00:48
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, and Dan Cogdell, rear, as the articles of his impeachment are read during the his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
CNN reporter breaks down the results in Paxton's Senate impeachment trial
02:16
Donald Trump and Judge Chutkan
'He's playing with fire': Former DOJ official on Trump's intimidation tactics
01:20
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump during the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Trump says he's willing to testify. Keilar shows why it may not amount to much
03:10
