Video Ad Feedback
'So outrageous': Garland fires back at GOP lawmaker's question about religious discrimination
During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed back against accusations that the Justice Department was improperly targeting Catholics because of their religious beliefs, an allegation that stems an FBI field office memo issued earlier this year that seemed to suggest the FBI was targeting "radical traditionalist Catholics," which the DOJ and the FBI have disavowed.
00:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'So outrageous': Garland fires back at GOP lawmaker's question about religious discrimination
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Senator jokes she plans to 'wear a bikini' after new Senate dress code
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how Sen. Tim Scott would handle workers who strike
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former prosecutor: New testimony could be 'smoking gun' in Trump documents trial
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie: This was a rare moment Trump told the truth
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is student government': Newsom mocks impeachment inquiry into Biden
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republicans 'speak very inarticulately': Trump criticizes GOP over abortion
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Trump's gaffe while attacking Biden
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schiff: Trump's comments 'music to the ears' of prosecutors
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out on decision to try and overturn the election
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Bernie Sanders thinks about a 4-day work week
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claims on 'post-birth' abortions
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Voters should take this threat from Trump seriously
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Romney claims Pence behaved 'ungodly' as VP. Hear Pence's response
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Boebert apologizes after new video appears to contradict her account about what happened at theater
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN