'They were condemned': Iranian president reacts to five Americans freed from prison
CNN's Fareed Zakaria sits down with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following the prison release of five Americans from a prison in Iran. The Americans all of whom had been designated as wrongfully detained, were freed as part of a wider deal that includes the US unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds. Watch the full interview Sunday on Fareed Zakaria GPS 1pm ET.
