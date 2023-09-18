trump pray vote stand vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See Trump's gaffe while attacking Biden
Early Start
At the Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington DC, former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden's mental competency and then claimed Biden was leading the US into World War II.
00:40 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
trump pray vote stand vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See Trump's gaffe while attacking Biden
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adam Schiff and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Schiff: Trump's comments 'music to the ears' of prosecutors
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Meet The Press SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out on decision to try and overturn the election
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOTU Bernie Sanders vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Bernie Sanders thinks about a 4-day work week
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dale Trump Split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claims on 'post-birth' abortions
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haberman 0917 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Voters should take this threat from Trump seriously
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gen. Mark Milley speaks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria during an interview.
Video Ad Feedback
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Pence Iowa Jake Tapper SOTU 9/17
Video Ad Feedback
Romney claims Pence behaved 'ungodly' as VP. Hear Pence's response
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BOEBERT
Video Ad Feedback
Boebert apologizes after new video appears to contradict her account about what happened at theater
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, and Dan Cogdell, rear, as the articles of his impeachment are read during the his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down the results in Paxton's Senate impeachment trial
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Judge Chutkan
Video Ad Feedback
'He's playing with fire': Former DOJ official on Trump's intimidation tactics
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump during the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump says he's willing to testify. Keilar shows why it may not amount to much
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump nbc interview vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Trump was asked about pardoning himself as president. See his response
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump during the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Megyn Kelly presses Trump over comments about classified documents
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Mitt Romney leaves the Senate floor after voting yes on a procedural vote on federal legislation protecting same-sex marriages, at the Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Romney reveals McConnell left him on read about January 6 text
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Pretty dark and gloomy': Reporter shares the feeling inside Hunter Biden's camp
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden exits Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending mass with his father (out of frame) in Johns Island, South Carolina on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst says Hunter Biden case is 'inadvisable'
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN