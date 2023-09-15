Video Ad Feedback
'He's playing with fire': Former DOJ official on Trump's intimidation tactics
According to prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's office, former President Donald Trump's public statements about the federal election interference investigation led to the harassment of witnesses. Former principal deputy assistant attorney general under George W. Bush Tom Dupree discusses with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Trump says he's willing to testify. Keilar shows why it may not amount to much
03:10
Trump was asked about pardoning himself as president. See his response
01:18
Megyn Kelly presses Trump over comments about classified documents
01:48
Romney reveals McConnell left him on read about January 6 text
01:00
'Pretty dark and gloomy': Reporter shares the feeling inside Hunter Biden's camp
00:59
Legal analyst says Hunter Biden case is 'inadvisable'
02:38
'Move the f****** spending bill': See Gaetz's response to McCarthy
02:21
Legal analyst explains how Trump will be 'collateral damage' in GA case
01:40
Christie says Trump has changed since 2016
01:35
Videos show Lauren Boebert escorted out of theater
01:07
Pelosi won't say if she thinks Harris is the best running mate
01:10
Romney calls on Trump and Biden to 'stand aside' for younger candidates
00:35
CNN reporter confronts McCarthy after he backtracks on Biden impeachment inquiry
01:40
Haberman: How impeachment inquiry could benefit Biden
03:06
'It is not up to one billionaire': Warren calls for investigation into Musk's role in Ukraine war
01:26
Hear why Santos supports McCarthy's call for impeachment inquiry into Biden
02:02
