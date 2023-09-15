01 Trump Fauci SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Trump claims he doesn't know who gave Fauci presidential award. It was him
Former President Donald Trump told Megyn Kelly he wasn't sure who gave Dr. Anthony Fauci a presidential commendation. The former president gave Fauci the award on his last day in office.
01:05 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
01 Trump Fauci SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Trump claims he doesn't know who gave Fauci presidential award. It was him
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump nbc interview vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Trump was asked about pardoning himself as president. See his response
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem endorsed Trump during the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Megyn Kelly presses Trump over comments about classified documents
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Mitt Romney leaves the Senate floor after voting yes on a procedural vote on federal legislation protecting same-sex marriages, at the Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Romney reveals McConnell left him on read about January 6 text
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Pretty dark and gloomy': Reporter shares the feeling inside Hunter Biden's camp
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden exits Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending mass with his father (out of frame) in Johns Island, South Carolina on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst says Hunter Biden case is 'inadvisable'
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy gaetz split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Move the f****** spending bill': See Gaetz's response to McCarthy
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst explains how Trump will be 'collateral damage' in GA case
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
christie cnntm thumb 9/14/2023 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Christie says Trump has changed since 2016
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Surveillance video from the Buell Theater, obtained by CNN Affiliate KUSA, shows officials addressing Boebert and her companion at their seats inside the theater, and then leaving the theater.
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Lauren Boebert escorted out of theater
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kamala harris nancy pelosi split
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi won't say if she thinks Harris is the best running mate
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
romney
Video Ad Feedback
Romney calls on Trump and Biden to 'stand aside' for younger candidates
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
McCarthy Raju Manu
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter confronts McCarthy after he backtracks on Biden impeachment inquiry
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: How impeachment inquiry could benefit Biden
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elizabeth warren
Video Ad Feedback
'It is not up to one billionaire': Warren calls for investigation into Musk's role in Ukraine war
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Santos intv
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Santos supports McCarthy's call for impeachment inquiry into Biden
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy gaetz split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Out of compliance': Gaetz calls out McCarthy from House floor
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN