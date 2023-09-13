Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Trump 'supports it, is behind it': Haberman on Biden impeachment inquiry
New York Times Senior Political Correspondent Maggie Haberman explains to CNN's Kaitlan Collins what she believes former President Donald Trump's feelings are toward House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Santos intv
Hear why Santos supports McCarthy's call for impeachment inquiry into Biden
mccarthy gaetz split vpx
'Out of compliance': Gaetz calls out McCarthy from House floor
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on September 11, 2023.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he was at Ground Zero 'the next day' after 9/11
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during a media availability to announce an impeachment inquiry into President Biden at the Capitol on September 12.
Chalian: Here's one thing McCarthy has despite lack of impeachment evidence
From left, U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Hear McCarthy endorsing Biden impeachment inquiry
SE Cupp
Cupp on Trump suggesting he'd direct indictment of political opponent if reelected
video thumbnail biden presser ends
See the moment Biden press conference ends abruptly in Vietnam
Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.
'Overwhelmingly likely to fail': Eisen on Trump's latest request
Nikki Haley Tuberville SPLIT
Jake Tapper pushes Nikki Haley on Sen. Tuberville. See the moment
Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 19, 2023.
'I've never seen anything like this': Giuliani poll stuns data reporter
MILFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - SEPTEMBER 4: 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy walks in a Labor Day Parade on September 4, 2023 in Milford, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Presidential candidate vows to deport US-born children of undocumented migrants
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows takes the stand during a hearing in federal court in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court rejected
SCHIFF/GRAHAM SPLIT
Schiff explains why Graham's response to grand jury report 'doesn't pass the laugh test'
DONALD TRUMP - MUG SHOT
Sheriff describes Trump's demeanor while getting mug shot
TRUMP/DALE
Dale fact-checks Trump's claim of increased Black support after mug shot
