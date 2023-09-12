Video Ad Feedback
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he was at Ground Zero 'the next day' after 9/11
During his speech on the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 attacks, President Joe Biden falsely claimed that he was at Ground Zero the day after the Twin Towers fell in Manhattan. CNN's Daniel Dale breaks down the facts.
