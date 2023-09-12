President Joe Biden delivers remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on September 11, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he was at Ground Zero 'the next day' after 9/11
During his speech on the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 attacks, President Joe Biden falsely claimed that he was at Ground Zero the day after the Twin Towers fell in Manhattan. CNN's Daniel Dale breaks down the facts.
02:47 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on September 11, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he was at Ground Zero 'the next day' after 9/11
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during a media availability to announce an impeachment inquiry into President Biden at the Capitol on September 12.
Video Ad Feedback
Chalian: Here's one thing McCarthy has despite lack of impeachment evidence
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear McCarthy endorsing Biden impeachment inquiry
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp
Video Ad Feedback
Cupp on Trump suggesting he'd direct indictment of political opponent if reelected
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail biden presser ends
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden press conference ends abruptly in Vietnam
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.
Video Ad Feedback
'Overwhelmingly likely to fail': Eisen on Trump's latest request
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley Tuberville SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper pushes Nikki Haley on Sen. Tuberville. See the moment
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
'I've never seen anything like this': Giuliani poll stuns data reporter
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MILFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - SEPTEMBER 4: 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy walks in a Labor Day Parade on September 4, 2023 in Milford, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Presidential candidate vows to deport US-born children of undocumented migrants
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows takes the stand during a hearing in federal court in Atlanta, Georgia.
Video Ad Feedback
Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court rejected
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SCHIFF/GRAHAM SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Schiff explains why Graham's response to grand jury report 'doesn't pass the laugh test'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DONALD TRUMP - MUG SHOT
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff describes Trump's demeanor while getting mug shot
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TRUMP/DALE
Video Ad Feedback
Dale fact-checks Trump's claim of increased Black support after mug shot
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael moore special grand jury
Video Ad Feedback
Why wasn't Sen. Graham charged? Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ron DeSantis 9/7 Presser 1
Video Ad Feedback
'That is nonsense!': DeSantis dismisses man blaming him for racial attacks in Florida
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi Nancy run reelection announcement affil vpx_00001727.png
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi explains why she plans to run for reelection
00:32
Now playing
- Source: KGO