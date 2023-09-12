Video Ad Feedback
Gaetz threatens McCarthy with a motion to vacate from House floor
Rep. Matt Gaetz delivered a message to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the House floor following McCarthy's announcement that he is calling on his committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
01:08 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Gaetz threatens McCarthy with a motion to vacate from House floor
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chalian: Here's one thing McCarthy has despite lack of impeachment evidence
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear McCarthy endorsing Biden impeachment inquiry
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cupp on Trump suggesting he'd direct indictment of political opponent if reelected
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden press conference ends abruptly in Vietnam
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Overwhelmingly likely to fail': Eisen on Trump's latest request
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper pushes Nikki Haley on Sen. Tuberville. See the moment
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I've never seen anything like this': Giuliani poll stuns data reporter
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Presidential candidate vows to deport US-born children of undocumented migrants
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court rejected
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schiff explains why Graham's response to grand jury report 'doesn't pass the laugh test'
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff describes Trump's demeanor while getting mug shot
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dale fact-checks Trump's claim of increased Black support after mug shot
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why wasn't Sen. Graham charged? Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'That is nonsense!': DeSantis dismisses man blaming him for racial attacks in Florida
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi explains why she plans to run for reelection
00:32
Now playing- Source: KGO