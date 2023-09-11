'Overwhelmingly likely to fail': Eisen on Trump's latest request

Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is asking Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from the 2020 election subversion case against him brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump's lawyers pointed out comments from Chutkan made in other cases involving January 6 US Capitol rioters as grounds for her recusal.
