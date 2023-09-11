Video Ad Feedback
'Overwhelmingly likely to fail': Eisen on Trump's latest request
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is asking Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from the 2020 election subversion case against him brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump's lawyers pointed out comments from Chutkan made in other cases involving January 6 US Capitol rioters as grounds for her recusal.
03:24 - Source: CNN
