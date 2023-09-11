SE Cupp
Cupp on Trump suggesting he'd direct indictment of political opponent if reelected
The Lead
CNN political commentator SE Cupp reacts to a speech given by former President Donald Trump in South Dakota.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
video thumbnail biden presser ends
See the moment Biden press conference ends abruptly in Vietnam
01:22
Nikki Haley Tuberville SPLIT
Jake Tapper pushes Nikki Haley on Sen. Tuberville. See the moment
03:34
Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 19, 2023.
'I've never seen anything like this': Giuliani poll stuns data reporter
00:37
MILFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - SEPTEMBER 4: 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy walks in a Labor Day Parade on September 4, 2023 in Milford, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Presidential candidate vows to deport US-born children of undocumented migrants
01:04
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows takes the stand during a hearing in federal court in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court rejected
01:58
SCHIFF/GRAHAM SPLIT
Schiff explains why Graham's response to grand jury report 'doesn't pass the laugh test'
00:59
DONALD TRUMP - MUG SHOT
Sheriff describes Trump's demeanor while getting mug shot
03:21
TRUMP/DALE
Dale fact-checks Trump's claim of increased Black support after mug shot
00:57
michael moore special grand jury
Why wasn't Sen. Graham charged? Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks
02:05
Ron DeSantis 9/7 Presser 1
'That is nonsense!': DeSantis dismisses man blaming him for racial attacks in Florida
01:36
Pelosi Nancy run reelection announcement affil vpx_00001727.png
Pelosi explains why she plans to run for reelection
00:32
trump supporter 090823 lah vpx
'This is a picture of Trump at his finest': Hear from Trump supporters at first rally since Georgia indictment
01:25
peter navarro speaks to press
Hear from ex-Trump aide after guilty of contempt verdict
02:11
In this October 2022 photo, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock waves to an attendee during a Save America rally in Warren, Michigan.
Hear Michigan fake elector admit to working with Trump lawyers on radio show
03:58
Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Haberman on what 'bothers' Trump about the Georgia election case
01:04
