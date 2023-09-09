Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
'I've never seen anything like this': Giuliani poll stuns data reporter
CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten shares poll numbers reflecting Americans' views on former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani over the past 21 years.
00:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 18 videos
Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
'I've never seen anything like this': Giuliani poll stuns data reporter
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MILFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - SEPTEMBER 4: 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy walks in a Labor Day Parade on September 4, 2023 in Milford, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Presidential candidate vows to deport US-born children of undocumented migrants
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows takes the stand during a hearing in federal court in Atlanta, Georgia.
Video Ad Feedback
Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia case to federal court rejected
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SCHIFF/GRAHAM SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Schiff explains why Graham's response to grand jury report 'doesn't pass the laugh test'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DONALD TRUMP - MUG SHOT
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff describes Trump's demeanor while getting mug shot
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TRUMP/DALE
Video Ad Feedback
Dale fact-checks Trump's claim of increased Black support after mug shot
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael moore special grand jury
Video Ad Feedback
Why wasn't Sen. Graham charged? Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ron DeSantis 9/7 Presser 1
Video Ad Feedback
'That is nonsense!': DeSantis dismisses man blaming him for racial attacks in Florida
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi Nancy run reelection announcement affil vpx_00001727.png
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi explains why she plans to run for reelection
00:32
Now playing
- Source: KGO
trump supporter 090823 lah vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a picture of Trump at his finest': Hear from Trump supporters at first rally since Georgia indictment
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
peter navarro speaks to press
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from ex-Trump aide after guilty of contempt verdict
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this October 2022 photo, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock waves to an attendee during a Save America rally in Warren, Michigan.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Michigan fake elector admit to working with Trump lawyers on radio show
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on what 'bothers' Trump about the Georgia election case
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tim parlatore
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what former Trump attorney thinks about having Trump testify
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Bash says this moment during Fulton County hearing was a bit of foreshadowing
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's legal team is currently negotiating with the Justice Department regarding the selection of a Special Master to review documents, some marked Top Secret, seized when the FBI searched the compound. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See Matt Gaetz's not-so-veiled threat against Kevin McCarthy
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's legal team is currently negotiating with the Justice Department regarding the selection of a Special Master to review documents, some marked Top Secret, seized when the FBI searched the compound. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Mar-a-Lago IT worker flips against Trump, makes agreement with Jack Smith
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
avlon tuberville split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Outrageous': Avlon reacts to Tuberville's stand on military nominations
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN