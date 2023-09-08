Video Ad Feedback
'This is a picture of Trump at his finest': Hear from Trump supporters at first rally since Georgia indictment
Former President Donald Trump is heading to South Dakota for his first public rally since being indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges related to overturning the 2020 election. CNN's Kyung Lah spoke with some of his supporters attending the rally.
'This is a picture of Trump at his finest': Hear from Trump supporters at first rally since Georgia indictment
Why wasn't Sen. Graham charged? Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks
'That is nonsense!': DeSantis dismisses man blaming him for racial attacks in Florida
Hear from ex-Trump aide after guilty of contempt verdict
Hear Michigan fake elector admit to working with Trump lawyers on radio show
Haberman on what 'bothers' Trump about the Georgia election case
Hear what former Trump attorney thinks about having Trump testify
Bash says this moment during Fulton County hearing was a bit of foreshadowing
See Matt Gaetz's not-so-veiled threat against Kevin McCarthy
Mar-a-Lago IT worker flips against Trump, makes agreement with Jack Smith
'Outrageous': Avlon reacts to Tuberville's stand on military nominations
Haberman: Why blaming Trump for Jan 6. is not a legal defense
'Speak now': Michael Cohen publicly advises Trump's co-defendants in Georgia
They lead the military and one senator is preventing them from doing their job. Hear why
McConnell references his latest freezing episode in Senate remarks
'Hard to connect all those dots': Dr. Sanjay Gupta on McConnell's 'confusing' health update
