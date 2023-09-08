Video Ad Feedback
Hear Michigan fake elector admit to working with Trump lawyers on radio show
In a December 2020 radio interview, Meshawn Maddock, one of the 16 fake electors in Michigan detailed the Trump-campaign-directed plan to use a slate of fake electors to help Donald Trump win their state. CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.
03:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Michigan fake elector admit to working with Trump lawyers on radio show
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on what 'bothers' Trump about the Georgia election case
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what former Trump attorney thinks about having Trump testify
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash says this moment during Fulton County hearing was a bit of foreshadowing
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Matt Gaetz's not-so-veiled threat against Kevin McCarthy
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mar-a-Lago IT worker flips against Trump, makes agreement with Jack Smith
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Outrageous': Avlon reacts to Tuberville's stand on military nominations
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Why blaming Trump for Jan 6. is not a legal defense
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Speak now': Michael Cohen publicly advises Trump's co-defendants in Georgia
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They lead the military and one senator is preventing them from doing their job. Hear why
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell references his latest freezing episode in Senate remarks
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to connect all those dots': Dr. Sanjay Gupta on McConnell's 'confusing' health update
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's important': Analyst on decision striking down Alabama's congressional map
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Vivek Ramaswamy refuses to say whether Putin is a war criminal. Hear John Bolton's reaction
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Special counsel's focus shifts to people outside of Trump's circle. Hear why
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how this rapper's case could offer insight into prosecution of Trump's Georgia case
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN