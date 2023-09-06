michael cohen donald trump split
Video Ad Feedback
'Speak now': Michael Cohen publicly advises Trump's co-defendants in Georgia
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for Donald Trump, gives advice to the former president's co-defendants in the sweeping Georgia case accusing Trump and others of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
01:11 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
michael cohen donald trump split
Video Ad Feedback
'Speak now': Michael Cohen publicly advises Trump's co-defendants in Georgia
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
military leaders vpx
Video Ad Feedback
They lead the military and one senator is preventing them from doing their job. Hear why
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mcconnell vpx
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell references his latest freezing episode in Senate remarks
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell gupta split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to connect all those dots': Dr. Sanjay Gupta on McConnell's 'confusing' health update
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joan biskupic
Video Ad Feedback
'It's important': Analyst on decision striking down Alabama's congressional map
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vivek sot vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Vivek Ramaswamy refuses to say whether Putin is a war criminal. Hear John Bolton's reaction
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to members of the media at the US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Special counsel's focus shifts to people outside of Trump's circle. Hear why
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump young thug
Video Ad Feedback
See how this rapper's case could offer insight into prosecution of Trump's Georgia case
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter identifies the crucial state that could be key to beating Trump
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Video Ad Feedback
See what senator said about Trump and the 14th amendment
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NANCY MACE BWW
Video Ad Feedback
'We cannot be a**holes to women': GOP lawmaker on abortion rights
05:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Video Ad Feedback
Biden and Trump are virtually tied in polls. Political analyst has a theory why
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump mugshot merch
Video Ad Feedback
Radio host calls Trump's move in new video 'desperate'
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
coffee county election office vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Inside the election office involved in latest Trump indictment
07:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Bill Richardson
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains Bill Richardson's role in Brittney Griner's release
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Giuliani Trump SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: What Trump and Giuliani's relationship looks like now
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN