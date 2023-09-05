Video Ad Feedback
Vivek Ramaswamy refuses to say whether Putin is a war criminal. Hear John Bolton's reaction
During a campaign event in New Hampshire, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was asked by reporters whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton reacts to Ramaswamy's answer.
01:43 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Vivek Ramaswamy refuses to say whether Putin is a war criminal. Hear John Bolton's reaction
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Special counsel's focus shifts to people outside of Trump's circle. Hear why
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how this rapper's case could offer insight into prosecution of Trump's Georgia case
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter identifies the crucial state that could be key to beating Trump
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what senator said about Trump and the 14th amendment
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We cannot be a**holes to women': GOP lawmaker on abortion rights
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden and Trump are virtually tied in polls. Political analyst has a theory why
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Radio host calls Trump's move in new video 'desperate'
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside the election office involved in latest Trump indictment
07:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains Bill Richardson's role in Brittney Griner's release
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: What Trump and Giuliani's relationship looks like now
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie super PAC releases ad with Trump mug shot
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired judge explains the 'stunningly stupid' moment from Trump's team
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's campaign footage for them': Expert on Trump's Georgia trial being televised
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it was a 'tough day' for Mark Meadows in court, according to one lawyer
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN