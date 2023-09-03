Video Ad Feedback
See what senator said about Trump and the 14th amendment
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) says " "there's a powerful argument to be made" for barring Donald Trump from 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment'. Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks about why this is uncharted waters.
03:16 - Source: CNN
See what senator said about Trump and the 14th amendment
'We cannot be a**holes to women': GOP lawmaker on abortion rights
Biden and Trump are virtually tied in polls. Political analyst has a theory why
Radio host calls Trump's move in new video 'desperate'
Inside the election office involved in latest Trump indictment
Retired colonel explains Bill Richardson's role in Brittney Griner's release
Haberman: What Trump and Giuliani's relationship looks like now
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
Christie super PAC releases ad with Trump mug shot
Retired judge explains the 'stunningly stupid' moment from Trump's team
'It's campaign footage for them': Expert on Trump's Georgia trial being televised
Why it was a 'tough day' for Mark Meadows in court, according to one lawyer
Former GA DA: 'I'm absolutely amazed' Mark Meadows is taking the stand
Some GOP voters in this key election state aren't backing Trump. Hear why
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
