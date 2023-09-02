Video Ad Feedback
Analyst: The two big factors that are hurting Biden
CNN senior political analyst Ronald Brownstein breaks down why recent polling has put Trump and Biden neck and neck ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Analyst: The two big factors that are hurting Biden
Haberman: What Trump and Giuliani's relationship looks like now
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
Christie super PAC releases ad with Trump mug shot
Retired judge explains the 'stunningly stupid' moment from Trump's team
'It's campaign footage for them': Expert on Trump's Georgia trial being televised
Why it was a 'tough day' for Mark Meadows in court, according to one lawyer
Former GA DA: 'I'm absolutely amazed' Mark Meadows is taking the stand
Some GOP voters in this key election state aren't backing Trump. Hear why
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
Hutchinson reacts to Ramaswamy downplaying prevalence of White supremacy
'I am unapologetically pro nuclear energy' says GOP candidate
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
'I wrote that song about those people': Country singer speaks out after song used at GOP debate
