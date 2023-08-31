Video Ad Feedback
Hear by how much New York's AG claims Trump inflated his net worth
The New York attorney general's office has alleged former President Donald Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion in one year. Attorney General Letitia James' office is asking the judge to find that Trump and others made false or misleading financial statements from 2011-2021 and benefited from inflating his assets by receiving favorable loan terms and insurance rates.
