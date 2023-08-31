Video Ad Feedback
'Not Guilty': Trumps enters plea in Georgia election case
Former President Donald Trump has entered a plea of not guilty in the Fulton County, Georgia election interference case.
03:48 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Not Guilty': Trumps enters plea in Georgia election case
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Justice Thomas reveals GOP donor paid for private jet trip
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie super PAC releases ad with Trump mug shot
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired judge explains the 'stunningly stupid' moment from Trump's team
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it was a 'tough day' for Mark Meadows in court, according to one lawyer
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former GA DA: 'I'm absolutely amazed' Mark Meadows is taking the stand
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some GOP voters in this key election state aren't backing Trump. Hear why
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hutchinson reacts to Ramaswamy downplaying prevalence of White supremacy
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I am unapologetically pro nuclear energy' says GOP candidate
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: The most revealing moment in first GOP debate was nonverbal
07:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I wrote that song about those people': Country singer speaks out after song used at GOP debate
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Take a closer look at the history of mug shots
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN