Video Ad Feedback
Former GA DA: 'I'm absolutely amazed' Mark Meadows is taking the stand
Former Dekalb County, Georgia, District Attorney J. Tom Morgan reacts to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows taking the witness stand as he tries to get his case moved from Fulton County to federal court.
01:24 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Former GA DA: 'I'm absolutely amazed' Mark Meadows is taking the stand
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poll shows effects of publicly criticizing Trump
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hutchinson reacts to Ramaswamy downplaying prevalence of White supremacy
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I am unapologetically pro nuclear energy' says GOP candidate
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: The most revealing moment in first GOP debate was nonverbal
07:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I wrote that song about those people': Country singer speaks out after song used at GOP debate
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Take a closer look at the history of mug shots
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NY governor asks Biden to help state with influx of migrants
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Deplorable': Ex-prosecutor slams Taylor Greene's photoshopped post
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is the message Trump wanted to convey in his mug shot
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This longtime Trump adviser is raising eyebrows
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN