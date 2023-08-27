Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
Conservative lawyer George Conway discusses the Fulton County criminal trial against former President Donald Trump, his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and 17 other co-defendants.
01:16 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what George Conway thinks about Meadows' defense argument in Georgia case
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cornel West blasts Bernie Sanders for endorsing Biden. See his response
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hutchinson reacts to Ramaswamy downplaying prevalence of White supremacy
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I am unapologetically pro nuclear energy' says GOP candidate
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: The most revealing moment in first GOP debate was nonverbal
07:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think he gets it': Attorney responds to Trump's remark after arrest
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I wrote that song about those people': Country singer speaks out after song used at GOP debate
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Take a closer look at the history of mug shots
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NY governor asks Biden to help state with influx of migrants
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Deplorable': Ex-prosecutor slams Taylor Greene's photoshopped post
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is the message Trump wanted to convey in his mug shot
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This longtime Trump adviser is raising eyebrows
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Chris Christie's reaction after he was booed at debate
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis said he kept Florida 'free and open' during pandemic. Dale fact-checks the claim
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These Iowa voters thought Republican debate had a clear winner. Hear who
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN