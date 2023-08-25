Video Ad Feedback
NY governor asks Biden to help state with influx of migrants
New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged President Biden to respond to the influx of migrants arriving in the state. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
NY governor asks Biden to help state with influx of migrants
Haberman: This is the message Trump wanted to convey in his mug shot
Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
This longtime Trump adviser is raising eyebrows
See Chris Christie's reaction after he was booed at debate
DeSantis said he kept Florida 'free and open' during pandemic. Dale fact-checks the claim
These Iowa voters thought Republican debate had a clear winner. Hear who
CNN replayed Pence and Ramaswamy's heated debate. See Pence's reaction
Hear what Rudy Giuliani said after his surrender in Georgia
Watch Giuliani arrive at Fulton County jail to surrender
CNN reporter notices an important detail about the plane Giuliani traveled in
Audio debunks Vivek Ramaswamy's false claim that he was misquoted about 9/11
How Trump's art of the insult plays into debates even when he's not there
Maggie Haberman: This move in Trump's Georgia case is 'unprecedented'
Journalist points out what's 'remarkable' about Trump's bond agreement
