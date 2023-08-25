Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Take a closer look at the history of mug shots
CNN's Tom Foreman explains where the mug shot originated and breaks down a number of mug shots throughout history.
02:25 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Take a closer look at the history of mug shots
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bash Trump mug shot split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump remarsk fulton county
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump speaks after his surrender in Georgia. Hear what he said
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine Crimea Raid THUMB 1
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukrainian forces destroy Russian anti-aircraft system
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin
Video Ad Feedback
Putin makes first public comments since plane crash
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vivek copies obama orig thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Vivek Ramaswamy appears to rip off Obama speech in GOP debate
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maggie trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is the message Trump wanted to convey in his mug shot
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Panzienza, 28, who fatally shoved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach Barbara Gustern in Manhattan last year, pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter in a plea deal requiring she serve eight years behind bars. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)
Video Ad Feedback
NY woman pleads guilty after fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway coach
01:57
Now playing
- Source: WCBS
A November 19, 2020 photo shows Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. - Boris Epshteyn, Advisor for President Donald Trumps 2020 presidential campaign has tested positive coronavirus, he announced in a tweet on November 25, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
This longtime Trump adviser is raising eyebrows
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
debate focus group
Video Ad Feedback
These Iowa voters thought Republican debate had a clear winner. Hear who
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China Opium Elephant Bust SPLIT 01
Video Ad Feedback
Wild elephant caught on camera making surprising discovery
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie Trump split video
Video Ad Feedback
See Chris Christie's reaction after he was booed at debate
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tree collapse Turkish wildfires
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking moment as tree collapses onto truck during live broadcast
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Voters Chris Mudd, Betsy Sarcone and Lisa McGaffey
Video Ad Feedback
Female Republican voters have different views on this key election issue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Video Ad Feedback
Dolphins quarterback has this message for ESPN analyst Ryan Clark
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin talks about making "Africa freer" in unverified video shared online
Video Ad Feedback
Russia expert: What timing of Prigozhin's purported death may mean
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rudy Giuliani Fulton County Georgia August 23 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Rudy Giuliani said after his surrender in Georgia
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN