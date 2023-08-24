Video Ad Feedback
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in to the Fulton County, Georgia, jail to be booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia's 2020 election results.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Infamous': Bash on Trump's historic mug shot
This longtime Trump adviser is raising eyebrows
See Chris Christie's reaction after he was booed at debate
DeSantis said he kept Florida 'free and open' during pandemic. Dale fact-checks the claim
These Iowa voters thought Republican debate had a clear winner. Hear who
CNN replayed Pence and Ramaswamy's heated debate. See Pence's reaction
Hear what Rudy Giuliani said after his surrender in Georgia
Watch Giuliani arrive at Fulton County jail to surrender
CNN reporter notices an important detail about the plane Giuliani traveled in
Audio debunks Vivek Ramaswamy's false claim that he was misquoted about 9/11
How Trump's art of the insult plays into debates even when he's not there
Maggie Haberman: This move in Trump's Georgia case is 'unprecedented'
Journalist points out what's 'remarkable' about Trump's bond agreement
Sheriff says Trump will be treated like local inmates during booking process
Grisham: Trump continuing down this path would be a 'mistake'
'Do you think Trump should drop out of the race?': CNN anchor asks GOP lawmaker
