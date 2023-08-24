A November 19, 2020 photo shows Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. - Boris Epshteyn, Advisor for President Donald Trumps 2020 presidential campaign has tested positive coronavirus, he announced in a tweet on November 25, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
See why this longtime Trump adviser is raising eyebrows
CNN has identified one of 30 "unindicted co-conspirators" involved in former President Donald Trump's Georgia indictment case as Boris Epshteyn. CNN's John Miller reports on who he is and why he has yet to be indicted.
