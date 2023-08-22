Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Maggie Haberman: This move in Trump's Georgia case is 'unprecedented'
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, following his agreement to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions. CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman weighs in.
