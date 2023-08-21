Video Ad Feedback
Journalist points out what's 'remarkable' about Trump's bond agreement
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions after his lawyers met with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, according to court documents reviewed by CNN. Fulton County correspondent for Lawfare Anna Bower reacts.
01:29 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist points out what's 'remarkable' about Trump's bond agreement
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Grisham: Trump continuing down this path would be a 'mistake'
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former Trump White House lawyer on how he thinks Trump's surrender in Georgia will play out
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why DeSantis may go after Vivek Ramaswamy at debate
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Would Giuliani go to jail for Trump? Hear what ex-spokesman thinks
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Christie's reaction after Trump cancels his own promoted event
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Inflammatory rhetoric': Professor reacts to Trump's comments about criminal charges he's facing
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump press secretary says other GOP presidential candidates need a 'backbone'
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Report: Photos of Fulton County grand jurors circulating on far-right websites
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Van Jones reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene asking if she'd be Trump's VP
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What is RICO, the law at the heart of Trump's Georgia criminal case?
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former federal judge: Trump's attacks on judges could hurt his case
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump aide reveals what she says Trump is 'worried about' in 2024
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump White House attorney says Trump's new 'report' could backfire
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How many felonies does Trump face? Legal analyst has the answer
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump's 'really upset that Rudy got indicted'
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN