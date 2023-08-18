Video Ad Feedback
CNN reveals where accused Trump co-conspirator was on Jan. 6
Before special prosecutor Jack Smith indicted Kenneth Chesebro alongside former President Donald Trump, he was following conspiracy theorist Alex Jones around the Capitol grounds on January 6.
03:50 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
