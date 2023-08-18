Video Ad Feedback
Hear what an ex-Giuliani spokesman thinks transformed Rudy
Ken Frydman served as the spokesperson for Rudy Giuliani's 1993 mayoral campaign. He joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss how Giuliani has changed in the years since he was the mayor of New York. Frydman was a consulting producer for the CNN Original Series, "Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor?" airing on CNN at 8pm ET, Saturday, August 19.
