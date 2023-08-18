Video Ad Feedback
'Inflammatory rhetoric': Professor reacts to Trump's comments about criminal charges he's facing
Former President Donald Trump commented Thursday on Fox Business about the criminal charges he's facing in Georgia. Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago, joins CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss.
01:55 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Ex-Trump press secretary says other GOP presidential candidates need a 'backbone'
01:07
Report: Photos of Fulton County grand jurors circulating on far-right websites
01:49
Van Jones reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene asking if she'd be Trump's VP
01:33
What is RICO, the law at the heart of Trump's Georgia criminal case?
03:01
Former federal judge: Trump's attacks on judges could hurt his case
01:37
Ex-Trump aide reveals what she says Trump is 'worried about' in 2024
01:14
Ex-Trump White House attorney says Trump's new 'report' could backfire
01:26
How many felonies does Trump face? Legal analyst has the answer
03:54
Haberman: Trump's 'really upset that Rudy got indicted'
01:53
The conduct is very disturbing': Christie reacts to Trump 4th indictment
02:14
'Going to beat these fascists to the ground': Giuliani reacts to indictment
00:40
'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
01:19
See Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump indictment
00:44
Geoff Duncan on Trump: Taking our Republican Party straight to the ditch
02:12
CNN reporter details why Hunter Biden's top lawyer asked to withdraw from case
01:20
