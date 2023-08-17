Video Ad Feedback
Former federal judge: Trump's attacks on judges could hurt his case
Judge J. Michael Luttig, former federal judge, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that Donald Trump's attacks on the judges presiding over his trials could "imperil" the former president.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Former federal judge: Trump's attacks on judges could hurt his case
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump White House attorney says Trump's new 'report' could backfire
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How many felonies does Trump face? Legal analyst has the answer
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump's 'really upset that Rudy got indicted'
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The conduct is very disturbing': Christie reacts to Trump 4th indictment
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Going to beat these fascists to the ground': Giuliani reacts to indictment
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump indictment
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Geoff Duncan on Trump: Taking our Republican Party straight to the ditch
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter details why Hunter Biden's top lawyer asked to withdraw from case
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Much bigger than Watergate': John Dean weighs in on Georgia indictment
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Coates: RICO charge puts Trump at odds with his counsel
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican voters listen to the phone call that landed Trump in hot water. See what they had to say
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Witness describes grand jury hearing as 'intense'
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What were they thinking?': Ex-US attorney reacts to new revelations in voting system breach
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Despite skipping much of the Iowa State Fair, Trump was still the main attraction
08:22
Now playing- Source: CNN