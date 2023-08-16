Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump aide reveals what she says Trump is 'worried about' in 2024
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024, for former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants -- a proposal that would put the Republican presidential candidate on trial a day before he competes in the Super Tuesday primary contests. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin weighs in.
