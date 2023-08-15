Video Ad Feedback
'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
CNN's Daniel Dale breaks down former President Donald Trump's baseless claim that Georgia district attorney Fani Willis had an affair with a gang member.
01:19 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump indictment
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Geoff Duncan on Trump: Taking our Republican Party straight to the ditch
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter details why Hunter Biden's top lawyer asked to withdraw from case
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Much bigger than Watergate': John Dean weighs in on Georgia indictment
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Coates: RICO charge puts Trump at odds with his counsel
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican voters listen to the phone call that landed Trump in hot water. See what they had to say
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Witness describes grand jury hearing as 'intense'
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What were they thinking?': Ex-US attorney reacts to new revelations in voting system breach
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Despite skipping much of the Iowa State Fair, Trump was still the main attraction
08:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hurd: Trump's team couldn't get data 'so they tried to take it'
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Democrat: If Hunter Biden has committed crimes, he should be charged
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Georgia Lt. governor's subpoena indicates 4th Trump indictment coming soon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean makes prediction about charges Trump might face in Georgia
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what GOP presidential candidate rapped Eminem at Iowa State Fair
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN