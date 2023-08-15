Video Ad Feedback
Geoff Duncan on Trump: Taking our Republican Party straight to the ditch
CNN contributor and former Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan, who served as witness in the Fulton County grand jury investigation, has a message for the Republican Party after the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump.
02:12 - Source: CNN
