christie lead
Video Ad Feedback
Here's why Christie doesnt think Trump's 4th indictment was necessary
The Lead
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he feels the charges in the latest indictment against former president Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, were "unnecessary."
02:14 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
christie lead
Video Ad Feedback
Here's why Christie doesnt think Trump's 4th indictment was necessary
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This May 19 photo shows Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, exiting federal court in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
'Going to beat these fascists to the ground': Giuliani reacts to indictment
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Video Ad Feedback
'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary/trump split VPX
Video Ad Feedback
See Hillary Clinton's reaction to Trump indictment
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
geoff duncan cnntm vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Geoff Duncan on Trump: Taking our Republican Party straight to the ditch
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with US President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, on July 4, as they return to Washington after spending the weekend at Camp David.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter details why Hunter Biden's top lawyer asked to withdraw from case
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean 08152023
Video Ad Feedback
'Much bigger than Watergate': John Dean weighs in on Georgia indictment
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Coates: RICO charge puts Trump at odds with his counsel
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GOP voter Georgia 1
Video Ad Feedback
Republican voters listen to the phone call that landed Trump in hot water. See what they had to say
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
geoff duncan
Video Ad Feedback
Witness describes grand jury hearing as 'intense'
05:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sidney Powerll Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
'What were they thinking?': Ex-US attorney reacts to new revelations in voting system breach
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Iowa
Video Ad Feedback
Despite skipping much of the Iowa State Fair, Trump was still the main attraction
08:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
will hurd 081323
Video Ad Feedback
Hurd: Trump's team couldn't get data 'so they tried to take it'
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dan Goldman SOTU 8/13
Video Ad Feedback
Democrat: If Hunter Biden has committed crimes, he should be charged
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Georgia Lt. governor's subpoena indicates 4th Trump indictment coming soon
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump split dean
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean makes prediction about charges Trump might face in Georgia
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN