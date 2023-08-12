Video Ad Feedback
Former Georgia Lt. Governor and current CNN political commentator Geoff Duncan says he has received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, the most significant indication of District Attorney Fani Willis' intention to seek indictments in the investigation of how Donald Trump and others tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
