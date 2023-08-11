Video Ad Feedback
'Why lie?': Mother of Marine killed in Kabul withdrawal shares message for Biden
CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to Kelly Barnett, about the pain of losing her son Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover in Afghanistan where thirteen service members were killed in a suicide attack outside of Kabul airport.
'Why lie?': Mother of Marine killed in Kabul withdrawal shares message for Biden
Haberman on Trump's 'shield' against indictments
SE Cupp: Is Jesus too woke for Trump evangelicals?
Justice Roberts wrote 'condescending' letter to Senate when asked to testify about ethics
Expert explains why Justice Thomas' gifts from wealthy friends are problematic
CNN legal analyst on 'most important piece of evidence' in Trump indictment
Why conservative former judge says American democracy is in 'grave peril'
NPR host says DeSantis is GOP's 'rebound boyfriend' after campaign manager fired
Grisham breaks down what she thinks Trump is trying to do with speech
Conservative: Trump presents our biggest risk of losing in 2024
'I'm thrilled they lost': Megyn Kelly slams US women's soccer team
Chris Christie: This would be most damaging testimony against Trump
GOP governor reacts to 'unhinged' Trump supporters heckling Pence
Bernie Kerik attorney speaks exclusively to CNN after meeting with special counsel investigators
E. Jean Carroll says Trump is 'incorrect' about civil trial jury (May 2023)
DeSantis references Mar-a-Lago documents case in warning to Republican Party
