Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis issues warning to GOP ahead of 2024 election
In a new interview with NBC News, Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged that Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election and also issued a warning to the GOP ahead of the 2024 race. USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss.
01:23 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis issues warning to GOP ahead of 2024 election
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pence on Trump: Our country is more important than any one man
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear some of the false claims a DeSantis appointee made about slavery
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Are voters buying Bidenomics?
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's chilling': Ex-Trump official reacts to Trump's angry social media post
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Complete garbage': Kinzinger reacts to McCarthy's criticism of Trump charges
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official weighs in on absence of Melania Trump during arraignments
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump said after leaving courthouse
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump posted to supporters on his way to the courthouse
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Trump's 'Seinfeld' defense could create an uphill battle for the prosecution
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter describes what's happening inside the courtroom where Trump is being arraigned
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'3 slumps you get a Trump': Van Jones on why voters would pick Trump over Biden
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nancy Pelosi's message to Republicans following Trump's indictment
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN Panel spars over Biden's acknowledgement of seventh grandchild
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bill Barr tells Kaitlan Collins what he finds 'nauseating' about Trump
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge overseeing Trump's DC case has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to overturn election
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN