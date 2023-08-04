Ron Peri, a member of the Board of Supervisors for the Reedy Creek Improvement District, listens during a monthly meeting on June 21, 2023 in Reedy Creek, Florida.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear some of the false claims a DeSantis appointee made about slavery
Erin Burnett Out Front
Ron Peri, an appointee by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to an oversight board of Disney's special tax district, taught a seminar in 2021 falsely claiming "Whites were also slaves in America." CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.
03:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Ron Peri, a member of the Board of Supervisors for the Reedy Creek Improvement District, listens during a monthly meeting on June 21, 2023 in Reedy Creek, Florida.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear some of the false claims a DeSantis appointee made about slavery
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy and Adam Kinzinger split
Video Ad Feedback
'Complete garbage': Kinzinger reacts to McCarthy's criticism of Trump charges
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Stephanie Grisham 080323 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official weighs in on absence of Melania Trump during arraignments
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump arraignment day
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump said after leaving courthouse
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
10 trump arraignment travel DC 0803
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump posted to supporters on his way to the courthouse
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Trump's 'Seinfeld' defense could create an uphill battle for the prosecution
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Inside the Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, DC, ahead of former President Trump's arraignment
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter describes what's happening inside the courtroom where Trump is being arraigned
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Van jones 08/02/23
Video Ad Feedback
'3 slumps you get a Trump': Van Jones on why voters would pick Trump over Biden
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pelosi
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nancy Pelosi's message to Republicans following Trump's indictment
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOTU Panel full _00000201.png
Video Ad Feedback
CNN Panel spars over Biden's acknowledgement of seventh grandchild
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bill barr src vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Bill Barr tells Kaitlan Collins what he finds 'nauseating' about Trump
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Judge Chutkan and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Judge overseeing Trump's DC case has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to overturn election
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Giuliani VPX screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Giuliani screams on Newsmax about Trump indictment
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grisham
Video Ad Feedback
Grisham recalls when Trump taught her a method of lying
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst breaks down latest Trump indictment
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN