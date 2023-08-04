Video Ad Feedback
Hear some of the false claims a DeSantis appointee made about slavery
Ron Peri, an appointee by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to an oversight board of Disney's special tax district, taught a seminar in 2021 falsely claiming "Whites were also slaves in America." CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Hear some of the false claims a DeSantis appointee made about slavery
03:42
'Complete garbage': Kinzinger reacts to McCarthy's criticism of Trump charges
01:39
Ex-Trump official weighs in on absence of Melania Trump during arraignments
01:16
Hear what Trump said after leaving courthouse
00:47
Hear what Trump posted to supporters on his way to the courthouse
00:49
SE Cupp: Trump's 'Seinfeld' defense could create an uphill battle for the prosecution
02:40
Reporter describes what's happening inside the courtroom where Trump is being arraigned
03:17
'3 slumps you get a Trump': Van Jones on why voters would pick Trump over Biden
01:16
Hear Nancy Pelosi's message to Republicans following Trump's indictment
01:55
CNN Panel spars over Biden's acknowledgement of seventh grandchild
02:53
Bill Barr tells Kaitlan Collins what he finds 'nauseating' about Trump
00:46
Judge overseeing Trump's DC case has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to overturn election
02:06
Giuliani screams on Newsmax about Trump indictment
01:08
Grisham recalls when Trump taught her a method of lying
00:58
CNN legal analyst breaks down latest Trump indictment
00:51
