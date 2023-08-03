Video Ad Feedback
This is where Donald Trump will be arraigned later
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports on security measures Washington, D.C. is taking ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment there.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
This is where Donald Trump will be arraigned later
'3 slumps you get a Trump': Van Jones on why voters would pick Trump over Biden
Hear Nancy Pelosi's message to Republicans following Trump's indictment
Judge overseeing Trump's DC case has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to overturn election
'I don't buy his excuses': Honig criticizes Garland for delay in Trump case
Giuliani screams on Newsmax about Trump indictment
Haberman: Trump 'rattled' following indictment news
Grisham recalls when Trump taught her a method of lying
CNN legal analyst breaks down latest Trump indictment
SE Cupp explains why Trump feels like a 'cause' to his Republican voters
Trump dominates in stunning new poll
'We're ready to go': Fulton County DA says work is done in Trump probe
Hear Trump's unearthed comments on destroying evidence as he faces new obstruction charge
Ex-Trump official Grisham on feeling 'ingratiated' to Trump
George Conway's advice for indicted Trump co-defendant
'It's pretty brazen': Chris Christie reacts to new Trump charges
