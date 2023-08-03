Video Ad Feedback
Reporter describes what's happening inside the courtroom where Trump is being arraigned
CNN's Paula Reid reports on what's happening inside a Washington, DC, courtroom where former President Donald Trump is being arraigned on charges connected to the January 6 riot and the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
01:45 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 14 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter describes what's happening inside the courtroom where Trump is being arraigned
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump posted to supporters on his way to the courthouse
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Trump's 'Seinfeld' defense could create an uphill battle for the prosecution
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'3 slumps you get a Trump': Van Jones on why voters would pick Trump over Biden
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Nancy Pelosi's message to Republicans following Trump's indictment
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN Panel spars over Biden's acknowledgement of seventh grandchild
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bill Barr tells Kaitlan Collins what he finds 'nauseating' about Trump
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge overseeing Trump's DC case has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to overturn election
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Giuliani screams on Newsmax about Trump indictment
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Grisham recalls when Trump taught her a method of lying
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst breaks down latest Trump indictment
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump dominates in stunning new poll
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We're ready to go': Fulton County DA says work is done in Trump probe
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's unearthed comments on destroying evidence as he faces new obstruction charge
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN