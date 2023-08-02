garland honig split thumb 08022023 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't buy his excuses': Honig criticizes Garland for delay in Trump case
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig criticizes Attorney General Merrick Garland for waiting a year and a half to appoint Jack Smith as special counsel, putting the investigation into former President Donald Trump close to the 2024 election.
01:12 - Source: CNN
