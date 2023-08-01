Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst breaks down latest Trump indictment
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig and former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin react to the charges against Trump.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
CNN legal analyst breaks down latest Trump indictment
SE Cupp explains why Trump feels like a 'cause' to his Republican voters
Trump dominates in stunning new poll
'We're ready to go': Fulton County DA says work is done in Trump probe
Hear Trump's unearthed comments on destroying evidence as he faces new obstruction charge
Ex-Trump official Grisham on feeling 'ingratiated' to Trump
George Conway's advice for indicted Trump co-defendant
'It's pretty brazen': Chris Christie reacts to new Trump charges
Ex-Trump lawyer questions latest move by special counsel
Trump is facing new charges. Would Ramaswamy still pardon him if president?
Republican candidate booed at GOP dinner after criticizing Trump
Trump walks onto rally stage as song lyric 'going to prison' plays
Conway: Trump's new Mar-a-Lago charges are like a Russian nesting doll
DeSantis was asked about pardoning Trump if elected president. See his response
'Are you surprised by this?': CNN questions former Trump intelligence official
